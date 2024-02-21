Bend’s old Cracker Barrel may not become another restaurant after all

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rumors have been circulating about what will become of the Cracker Barrel building in northeast Bend. Rumors have included that it could become a Red Lobster.

But city planning documents show it could become another type of business altogether — the city’s third Surf Thru Express car wash. An application for that purpose has been submitted to the city.

That would mean the existing building would be torn down, if the project moves forward.

The Cracker Barrel closed last March after four years of operation.

Surf Thru has locations on Bend’s east side and next to Fred Meyer.