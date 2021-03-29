▶️ Bend couple ‘lucky’ after giant pine topples onto home during windstorm

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Steve and JoLee Bryant were in their living room during Sunday’s windstorm.

Around 5 p.m., a tree – a 100-foot-tall Ponderosa Pine – crashed through the roof.

“Had the tree fallen a little bit to the right, there’s a good chance it would’ve come straight down through the house,” Steve said. “The structural components of the corner of the house kind of protected it and prevented it from falling all the way through.”

JoLee was sitting in a recliner just below where the tree fell through the Widgi Creek house.

JoLee’s chair was damaged, but she ducked just in time.

“She caught a two by four on the shoulder,” Steve said. “But it avoided doing any kind of harm or injuring her.”

Many other Bend residents experienced fallen trees, power outages, and damaged street signs.

One viewer tells Central Oregon Daily News that Southwest Bend off of Brookswood Blvd. was without power for over seven hours.

The Bryants have lived at Widgi Creek for nine years and have seen other trees come down in their neighborhood.

“Over the years there’s been a few homes that have been hit,” Steve said. “But that’s the price you pay for living in a beautiful wooded area.”

Crews removed the tree early Monday afternoon, but there is structural damage to repair.

“The house is badly damaged, but things that we can replace we’ll replace,” Steve said. “We were very lucky.”