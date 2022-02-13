Bend couple arrested for smuggling fentanyl, running check scam

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend couple was arrested Friday morning for trafficking fentanyl into the area after a long-term investigation.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested Luke Anthony Martin, 38, and Ryeann Martin, 27 at around 10:35 a.m. at their home in the 61000 block of Ferguson Ct. after carrying out a search warrant on their residence and car.

The search warrant was executed after a ground and aerial surveillance operation spanning multiple days and across multiple counties, which revealed the couple had been importing large amounts of fentanyl pills and powder from the Portland area and distributing it in Central Oregon.

CODE Detectives and DSCO SWAT team members used two non-lethal explosive devices to temporarily disorient the Martins during their arrest due to Luke Martin’s history of violent crimes and carrying weapons.

The couple was not injured but they were taken to St. Charles to be evaluated for unrelated medical conditions afterward.

They were later discharged and booked in the Deschutes County Jail.

Following their arrest, detectives found a commercial quantity of fentanyl powder and fraudulent Oxycodone tablets made of fentanyl wrapped in plastic and hidden in peanut butter, carried by Luke Martin in a grocery bag at the time of his arrest.

Detectives believe it was concealed the way to mask odors and prevent drug detection dogs from sniffing out the fentanyl.

They also found stolen mail from all around the Bend area in the Martin home, which detectives believe the couple was using to operate a fake check scam.

Investigators allege they were printing fake checks using real bank account information taken from the stolen mail.

The checks were written in their own or conspirator’s names, then cashed at the account holder’s bank, and victim account holders often aren’t able to recover the funds.

Mr. Martin was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Jail with the following criminal charges:

Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Attempted Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine

Forgery I

Aggravated Identity Theft

Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon

Mrs. Martin was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Jail with the following criminal charges:

Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Attempted Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine

Forgery I

Aggravated Identity Theft

The couple’s bail was enhanced, under ORS 475.900, due to the commercial quantities of controlled substances found in their possession.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are forthcoming.