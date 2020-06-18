Bend councilor says she won’t stand for Pledge of Allegiance

By TED TAYLOR

Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell says she will no longer stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings as a “statement of solidarity with protesters in Bend and across the world.”

The City Council met virtually again on Wednesday night and video of the meeting shows Goodman-Campbell seated and silent while her colleagues stood to recite the pledge.

Goodman-Campbell, who took office in January 2019, issued a lengthy statement on her Facebook page following the meeting, saying she “cannot recite those words with the respect they deserve when systematic racism continues to steal the lives of Black Americans in every corner of this nation.”

“Instead, I will silently pledge my allegiance to the patriotic fight for equality, freedom, and justice, until Black are valued just as highly as white lives in America,” she wrote.

Bend has been the site of a handful of rallies in recent weeks as communities protest police brutality and social injustice. The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in late May has brought the issues of inequality more into focus and sparked worldwide outrage.

Her Facebook followers applauded the move.

“In the coming months, I will advocate for policy changes that have proven to reduce police brutality, including many of those about to be considered in a special session of the Oregon Legislature,” she wrote. “I will also encourage the city to think creatively about how to change the way we define the role of the police in Bend, how we allocate resources, and how we respond to bigger community problems such as mental health issues, addiction, and homelessness.”

Goodman-Campbell’s statement comes as the City of Bend looks to hire a new police chief to replace the retiring Jim Porter.

Porter met with councilors on Wednesday to talk about the goals and successes of the department and to discuss a recent use of force report released by the department.

“I just don’t think we should completely pat ourselves on the back and think that something like what happened in Minneapolis couldn’t happen here,” she said during the meeting.

You can read Goodman-Campbell’s full statement below:

