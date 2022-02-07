Bend councilor holds meeting to discuss homelessness with community

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

“You’re inviting them in!”

“Bend is so beautiful and such a desirable place to live, that’s why they keep coming.”

“No, it’s because they get free stuff!”

These were just few of the comments heard among a crowd of more than 80 people who met with Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins Sunday morning to voice their concerns about the local houseless population.

Perkins agreed to meet with the group, who connected with one another through the app Nextdoor, in Drake Park at 11 a.m. to answer some of their questions about the city’s plans to address homelessness.

Todd Kane, a community member who moderated the event, started the morning with the question, “Are you committed to getting the people who are living on our streets, off of our streets?”

“One hundred percent,” Perkins replied. “I think there’s one thing we can all agree on, and that is that we want to get people off the streets. I think there are different reasons why we want to get people off our streets. We may not agree on the how or the why, but we can all agree that we don’t want Portland in Bend.”

Around 20 people in the group were given the chance to ask questions, some of which were about the proposed homeless camp location on 9th St.

“How many signatures will it take to get 9th St. off the table?” one commenter asked.

“We have heard the concerns about the 9th St. location, and that is going to weigh very, very, very heavily on the decisions that are made,” Perkins said.

A location on 9th St. near Bear Creek Elementary School and Bend High School was proposed for a potential homeless camp in late August 2021.

Community members made their concerns known at that time, citing the location’s proximity to school campuses as their main objection.

The 9th St. proposal was the main thing that drew Bend resident Lisa Baker to the Sunday discussion.

“There’s a lot of children that frequent that area, there’s a lot of families that use that path to get to and from schools, and work, and Juniper Fitness Center,” Baker told Central Oregon Daily News. “There’s a lot of businesses in that community that really aren’t welcoming of a homeless shelter there.”

“I hope there is a tiny bit of faith in the city and county and service providers that would be putting shelters in these communities that they would not want to put a shelter in a place that wouldn’t fit into a neighborhood, that would cause security problems,” Perkins said.

Other community members said they were concerned that the Bend Police Department was not enforcing the law when it comes to the homeless population.

“Have you directly asked Bend PD to stand down when it comes to the homeless?” Kane asked at one point.

“Not in any way, shape or form…we are asking them to enforce,” Perkins responded.

Attendee Lisa McCarthy was concerned about the city’s proposed development code changes, which would allow the city to put homeless shelters or managed camps in most zoning districts.

“It almost feels like Bend City Council and the City of Bend, they’re not wanting to listen to the fact that laws are not being enforced and they just want to plow through this idea of setting up these communities in our residential areas,” McCarthy told Central Oregon Daily News.

“It’s a big concern for citizens not to have the laws enforced. That comes from the top down also, it’s not just something we should be blaming our police officers for not doing. They’re being told what they should be enforcing, so we need to stay diligent and persistent with that, and make sure they’re hearing us well.”

Karon Johnson, the Land Use Chair for the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association, also took issue with the proposed code changes.

She told Central Oregon Daily News that she had a problem with the lack of rules about the distance between homeless camps and schools, playgrounds, or parks, and what she saw to be a lack of any requirements to gain a Hardship Housing permit.

“Since October, there’s been a lot of input and nothing has changed. This code reads exactly the same as it did two and a half months ago,” Johnson said. “We think this is a bad idea, this is a poorly written code and they need to go back to the drawing board.”

Kane said he hadn’t heard a clear message from the city council as a whole about their intentions to get people off the street.

“Megan, when do you anticipate getting these people off our streets?” he asked.

“This is why I don’t sleep at night,” Perkins said. “We’re probably going to come out with about 1,500 houseless people in our ‘Point in Time’ count, which should be announced in April. That number has been increased by double digits every year for the last five or six years.

“Our process is providing more shelter space in our community. Just like some people like to live in apartments, some people like to live in houses, some people like to live in duplexes, not every houseless person fits in the same kind of housing type. So the idea is to build as many varieties of shelter types as we can to fit our houseless community.

“At a certain point, we also have to acknowledge that the city can’t do this forever. We’re doing a lot of this with our American Rescue Plan money. At a certain point the community has to come together and help us with this. The nonprofit community needs to start building these shelters.

“Our job is not to continue to build shelters for the next 20 years. We are doing that now to make a huge dent in the process, because we have in Central Oregon one of the largest unsheltered communities in the country [per capita].”

Her comment triggered the comments from the audience about the city ‘inviting them in’ to the community.

“Why are you enabling this (expletive)? There’s plenty of jobs. They can get jobs. They can get off the street. They’re choosing to live like this…human parasites,” one man shouted.

Perkins spoke about the city’s plans for two upcoming homeless villages.

“We had an RFP that came out, and we had two responses from the same organization, Central Oregon Villages,” she said. “Both of those are not tent camps that they’re talking about putting up, they’re both structured communities, sort of similar to Veterans Village…actual structures, not tents.”

“One is for senior women, and the other one is a tiny home community.”

Perkins said the locations of those two villages would be announced at the first council meeting in March.

The discussion lasted for an hour and 45 minutes, and Perkins had to leave directly after the event.

“I think you’ve seen today there are some upset people, there are concerned citizens,” attendee Ed Murrer told Central Oregon Daily News. “We just want to get this right. There’s many concerns, and I don’t think they’ve been addressed well by the city council at all, so we’re encouraging people to get involved on a grassroots basis to get this straightened out and come up with good ideas.

“We’re not against helping the homeless, but we want to do it in a way that makes sense for the community.”

Johnson said she admired Perkins for taking the time to speak with them.

“To be able to engage in a dialogue back and forth with a city councilor is a rare thing, and I congratulate Megan on having the courage to come down and talk to angry people. Not everyone would do that,” she said.

Baker agreed.

“It was really nice to finally be able to gather in person as a community to discuss a lot of stuff that we’ve been discussing online or through email,” she said. “I was appreciative that Megan Perkins showed up and took the heat for quite some time, so that was impressive. I think it was worth everybody’s time to come down today.”

She said she left the event feeling more heard and validated than before.

“We feel like the city council has a very distinct path that they want to go down and that it just doesn’t matter what the rest of the community has to say about it, that that is the path they plan to progress on,” she said. “It was nice to be able to voice that today, to ask some questions, and have some questions partially answered, and just have some open discussion about the situation.”