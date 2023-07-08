▶️ Traveling, singing students perform at Bend’s Council on Aging

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A traveling musical group of high school and college students from across the Northwest and Hawaii were in Bend this week, bringing their love of music.

They put on a final concert for Bend’s Council on Aging Friday after taking up a two-day residency at the center.

They came together through a nonprofit group that provides students with scholarships to their schools and offers them a summer doing what they love.

“Never met until two weeks ago. But once we did, we just … it’s like family now. It’s just so awesome. And it’s wonderful how well we’ve all melded together wildly different personalities, but we all share this love of music,” said lead singer Ceona.

The traveling band heads to Walla Walla, Spokane and Everett, Washington, to continue performing.

