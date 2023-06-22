▶️ ‘Whoa, that’s a cougar’: Photographer describes Shevlin Park encounter

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

It was right around 6:00 p.m. Sunday when David Willingham and his family were coming back from a hike at Shevlin Park. And they were walking right up the road that runs through the center of the park when David noticed something moving up on the ridgeline.

A cougar.

“I pretty much always have my camera with me when I come to places like this, and I’m usually looking for something. And I just was looking around and I looked up on the ridge and I saw something moving. I couldn’t tell what it was. It was far enough away that I couldn’t tell,” David said. “So I pulled my camera up real quick and looked, and I was just like, ‘Whoa, that’s a cougar.’”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: WATCH: Cougar spotted roaming at Shevlin Park

RELATED: Cougar spotted on Terrebonne home security camera

He snapped six stunning photos before it ran off.

“As soon as it recognized that we saw it. It took off. I don’t know how long it had been there, but yeah, soon as we noticed each other, it took off,” David said.

Here is what the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says you should do if you encounter a cougar.