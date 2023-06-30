New Bend Costco construction set for fall start; housing development on hold

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Work to build Bend’s new Costco, including a gas station and car wash, could begin in the fall. But a housing development set to go with it appears to be on hold for a while.

The 52-acre site is located off Highway 20 between Cooley Road and Robal Lane. It will replace the east Bend location, which has no gas station.

Powell Development Company, which is building out the land, informed the City of Bend that financing for the housing had fallen through.

The city says Powell is looking for another developer to build the market-rate apartments and senior housing that are in the master plan.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend City Council OK’s new Costco

RELATED: New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns