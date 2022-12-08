▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces.

The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane and Cooley Road along Highway 20. It would include the Costco with a gas station and a car wash. It would also replace the current Costco on the city’s east side.

The development also includes 422 units of housing and commercial uses including restaurants.

At a meeting in November, some city council members gave some pushback over a request to reduce the number of bicycle parking spaces required by city code and increase the maximum number of vehicle parking spaces. The developer threatened to pull out of the project completely if their request was not approved.

That issue appears to have been settled. A first reading of the proposal was passed by the council in a unanimous 6-0 vote. Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell did not attend.

A second reading is set for Dec. 21, which could mark the last big hurdle toward approval.

