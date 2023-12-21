▶️ WATCH: Blasting at the site of Bend’s new Costco

Video shot Tuesday afternoon shows an explosion as construction workers blast the site of the new Costco on Bend’s north side.
The 15-second video from Tony Kristiansen at Auto Network Group shows the blast.
“Whoa! Dammit!” onlookers are heard yelling.
The Costco is going in at a 52-acre site off Highway 20 between Cooley Road and Robal Lane. It will include a gas station and a car wash.
The new Costco will replace the east Bend location, which has no gas station.