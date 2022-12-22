Bend City Council OK’s new Costco

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city.

The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road.

The key part of the project is the Costco, which will include a gas station. The overall project will also include 400 housing units and commercial space for things like restaurants.

The council hit a sticking point last month over parking spaces for cars and bikes. That issue has since been resolved.

It’s not yet clear when the project will break ground.

Once built, the new Costco will replace the one on Bend’s east side.

