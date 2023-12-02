▶️ Hundreds gather for annual Bend Community Tree Lighting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hundreds of people showed up on a cold December Friday night to watch the Bend Community Tree Lighting at Drake Park.

The Central Oregon Daily News and Good Morning Central Oregon crews were there for the event, complete with some fun and some surprises. You can watch the tree lighting in the video above.

Below, you can hear from a couple of Silver Rail Elementary students who told us why the holiday season in Central Oregon is so special to them.

And, our own Genevieve Reaume had her own holiday reveal.