▶️ Looking ahead to Bend Community Tree Lighting Friday night at Drake Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Community Tree Lighting is Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on the Drake Park Lawn outside The Commons Cafe & Taproom.

Downtown Bend Business Association Executive Director Shannon Monihan visited Good Morning Central Oregon to talk about what to expect.

Among the events:

Meet Santa at The Commons Cafe & Taproom 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Silver Rail Elementary students read “Why I Love Winter in Bend”

Music from Bella A cappella Carolers, the Youth Choir of Central Oregon and more

Dance performances by Downtown Bend Dance Group and Terpsichorean Dance Studio

The whole Central Oregon Daily News team will be there and we’ll be broadcasting live from the tree lighting.

RELATED: Retired Redmond music teacher finds hobby in homemade holiday lights display