▶️ Bend community garden to use new lottery system to fill open plots

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Central Oregon is popular for all kinds of outdoor recreation, but there’s another outdoor activity that’s just as popular as any sport: gardening.

Nancy Glick, President of the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association, has been gardening for more than a decade and currently manages the master gardeners at the community garden in Hollinshead Park.

“The Horticulture Agents created Master Gardeners then so that we could be the help that backyard gardeners need,” said Glick.

Luckily, you don’t have to be a master gardener to have a space in one of Bend’s community gardens.

But you’ll have to try your luck if you’re hoping to grab one of the spaces at the Discovery Park Community Garden.

“We found that we’re so popular, we used to have people line up on opening day,” said Glick. “When we realized they were starting to line up at 5:30 in the morning for a 9 o clock opening, we decided to go to a lottery.”

From now until April 11th, you’ll need to enter into the lottery through the OSU Master Gardeners.

Glick says that they don’t know how many open spots they’ll have to fill this year, but in the past at the Hollinshead community garden, competition has been fierce.

“Last year, we had eight openings of the 90 plots,” said Glick.

But for those who love the idea of growing their own food, it’s worth a try.

“Growing and eating your own carrots and lettuce and peas it’s just wonderful, it’s you know what you’ve grown,” said Glick. “You started them, you grew them and you eat them!”

To enter into the lottery, send an email to gocomga@gmail.com with your name, address, phone number and your interest in entering into the lottery.

Winners will be notified by email within five days of the lottery.