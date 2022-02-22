▶️ Bend coffee roaster hopes to help homeless through subscription service

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

There is no easy fix to homelessness in Central Oregon, but a local coffee company is hoping they can make a long-term difference.

Tower Roasting Co. has created a monthly coffee subscription where 50% of profits will be donated to Shepherd’s House Ministries.

Like many of us, co-founder Robert Brown has seen homelessness get progressively worse in Bend.

“You used to see a tent or two and that was five years ago,” Brown said. “Now it’s gotten so scary and it’s so terrible.”

The goal is to draw in at least 1,500 subscribers and donate at least $150,000 each month to the Bend homeless shelter.

Here’s how it works: $50 per month will get you two 12 ounce bags of coffee, $100 will get you four bags, and so on.

Customers also have the option to donate even more money during their purchase, all of which will go directly to Shepherd’s House.

Shepherd’s House director of development David Notari says the money will be used to feed, cloth, and shelter people.

“Our goal is for 300 beds, to be able to house 300 individuals,” Notari said. “We’re currently doing a big chunk of those right now, but we want to get to that goal.”

Notari says those 300 beds would be between the shelter’s Bend location on Division Street, the new Redmond location, the Bend winter shelter, and Bend men’s and women’s shelters.

The consistent support could make all the difference, as this partnership is a permanent one.

“As the need grows, we want to continue to grow,” Notari said. “So just knowing that support line will be there is really the thing that makes this partnership so important.”

A couple thousand dollars have been raised in just the first week, but Tower Roasting still has bigger numbers on the brain.

“We all have to jump in and do our part,” Brown said. “We’re excited to be able to do it.”

You can find more information or purchase a batch yourself here.