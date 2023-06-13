Bend man indicted on cocaine, silencer posession charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man with an extensive criminal history was indicted Monday in Deschutes County on cocaine trafficking charges and illegally possessing a silencer. He may also face federal charges.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said the arrest of Justin Thomas Polit, 45, on April 5 was the culmination of a long-term investigation that started in early 2023.

“The initial investigation alleges Mr. Polit has been importing large quantities of cocaine into Central Oregon, where he distributes throughout (the) Bend area,” CODE said in a statement Monday.

A traffic stop was ultimately conducted on Polit and a search warrant was obtained for his truck and his home in the 17000 block of Kasserman Drive in the Three Rivers area, CODE said.

“A subsequent search of Polit’s home located a substantial quantity of cocaine, currency, firearms, firearm suppressors, silencers and a 3D printing system used to manufacture the illegal firearm parts,” CODE said.

Unrelated to this case, CODE said Polit had applied for and was granted restoration of his gun rights by the courts. But, CODE said he is still not allowed to manufacture or possess firearm silencers.

Polit was released at the scene with a citation to appear while charges were being considered, CODE said.

Polit was indicted by a Deschutes County grand Jury Monday on the following charges:

Unlawful Manufacture of Cocaine

Unlawful Possession of a Substantial Quantity of Cocaine

Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine

Felon in Possession of a Machine Gun, Short-Barreled Firearm or Silencer

Charges were also referred to US Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives, CODE said. Federal charges are still being considered.