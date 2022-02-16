▶️ Bend co-working spaces sustain remote employees 2 years into pandemic

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend is often referred to as a “Zoom Town,” drawing in people who work remotely from near and far.

This trend is what builds the business of local co-working spaces, a new office option that is expected to continue past the pandemic.

The Haven is one of Bend’s newest co-working spaces, opening in 2019 just six months before the pandemic.

“As we all know, Bend is booming in general as far as people moving to the area and many of those people are bringing jobs with them,” Tiffany White, The Haven executive director said. “So the remote working concept and our co-working concept match really well together.”

Last fall, LinkedIn listed Bend as one of its fastest growing cities in the country for remote employees.

The pandemic forced many people to start working away from the office, at home or in co-working spaces like The Haven.

Out of The Haven’s multiple membership options, a “flex” option is the most popular.

A full-time flex membership gives individuals unlimited access to the space for $370 per month.

The home-away-from-home environment proves to be appealing, drawing more employees in and away from a standard place of business.

“Early days of the pandemic we probably had about 10 to 20 people working out of this space,” White said. “On a regular daily basis now, we have about 70 to 80 people in this spaces. Our memberships are around 150.”

Co-working space Embark, which also opened in 2019, has seen a steady increase in membership recently.

“Over the last year, we’ve noticed more and more people returning,” Laura Grayson, Embark community manager said. “Because I think there’s this need for psycho-social integration where you feel like you’re apart of something larger than yourself.”

Life-work balance and a sense of community seems to be what appeals most to people working remotely in co-working spaces.

Kasey Yanna, a freelance communications specialist, has been a member at The Haven for a year now.

“Once you get a taste of working remotely,” Yanna said. “A lot of people love that freedom.”

Even past the pandemic, you can likely expect places like these to keep buzzing in Bend.

“I see our space continuing to thrive,” White said. “And our community really buoying each other, and being able to support each other’s work.”