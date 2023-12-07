Bend closing southbound left turn at 3rd and Wilson Friday; lasts until June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is closing the southbound left turn closure at the intersection of Third Street and Wilson Avenue starting Friday. It’s expected to last through June.

The closure is due to a technical issue with the traffic signal. The City says it’s a proactive measure to preserve the overall function and efficiency of the signal system.

Drivers will be detoured, staying south on Third Street before turning east on Reed Market Road and then north on Ninth Street. Local access and emergency services will be maintained.

