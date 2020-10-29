Bend climber found dead on Mt. Hood; recovery delayed due to poor conditions

A Bend climber who went missing on Mt. Hood has been found dead, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Mishler, 27, was reported missing Wednesday night after not returning home on Tuesday.

Sgt. Pete Hughes said the search ended around 2 p.m. Thursday when Mishler’s body was discovered in a crevasse at 9,400 feet on Mt Hood’s north side.

Due to climbing conditions, Mishler has not yet been removed from the mountain. Plans are to retrieve his body tomorrow, Hughes said.

An experienced climber and wilderness guide, Mishler was reported to be camping on the mountain Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier area on Tuesday.

Hood River County Sheriff Search and Rescue started a search for Mishler and found a tent believed to belong to him at the 8,700 foot level on Mt Hood’s north side Wednesday evening.

Search teams including members of The Hood River Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue reached the tent Thursday morning and found it to be empty.

Aircraft and ground searchers are being coordinated by The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Search teams consist of crews from the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

Searchers from Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron joined the efforts as well.