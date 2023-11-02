▶️ Bend seeks public input on climate friendly community development

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is taking public input about where residents would like to see more climate friendly communities. Those are places like Northwest Crossing — a connected mix of homes, businesses, parks, schools and amenities all within walking distance.

The City is looking for more areas to incorporate this concept.

“It gives people the choice to not necessarily have to drive every time they leave their home. So they might have a restaurant or a dentist that they can walk to rather than getting in their car for every single trip,” said Elise Vukelich, City of Bend Growth Management Associate Planner.

The city has 10 areas it is looking closely at as potential climate friendly communities. See the map below.

Residents can share their ideas at the community open house on Nov. 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Audubon Room at the Environmental Center at 16 NW Kansas Ave. An online open house will also be available at this website.

