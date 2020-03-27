Bend City Manager issues advisory discouraging tourists; asks hoteliers to nix vacation bookings

Bend City Manager Eric King on Friday issued a “strong advisory” discouraging people from visiting the area and asked hoteliers not to book new rooms for tourists during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Travel between different communities can spread COVID-19, posing a risk to travelers and the communities they visit,” King said in a statement. “We are proud of our tourism industry and want to share our amazing city with visitors, but this current state of emergency demands unprecedented measures to protect everyone. We need to pause. Our partners at Visit Bend agree, and have already been responsive to this crisis.”

Many would-be travelers have already canceled plans for this Spring Break period.

The order discourages all stays in Bend hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short term rentals, and all other temporary lodging options, unless for reasons of health, according to a release from the city.

Owners and operators of temporary lodging facilities should not book any new reservations for tourist accommodation, and should only book reservations needed for health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel.

“Visit Bend has been communicating in all our messaging and social media that now is not the time to visit Bend or anywhere, but to stay safe and stay home,” said Kevney Dugan, CEO and President of Visit Bend. “We’re grateful to the many travelers who’ve been heeding this warning already. When this is all over, Bend will still be here to welcome you with fresh air, mountain sunshine and space to recharge.”

This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program.

King said the order remains in effect until April 28 unless extended. If non-essential travel persists or increases, the city could consider other measures prohibiting non-essential travel within the city, including penalties for violation, he said.

Furthermore, the Deschutes National Forest closed its campgrounds through May 8, and has also discouraged travel for recreation.

Oregon State Parks are closed. And, and Bend Park and Recreation District closed playgrounds, sports courts, exercise equipment, skateparks and recreational facilities.