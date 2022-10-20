Bend City Councilors approve recommendations for Midtown crossings project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In 2020, Bend voters passed a bond measure ultimately funding a key city of Bend project known as the midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing.

The project focuses on Greenwood and Franklin Avenue under crossings and Hawthorne avenue over crossing.

The project would attempt to widen sidewalks, create new biking lanes, and a bridge over the highway, to create easier access from Bend’s East side to the West side.

On Wednesday, city staff gave a project presentation covering costs, alternative plans, and funding.

City councilors approved city staff recommendations to work on a quick build pilot project on Greenwood, complete Franklin corridor improvements, and reserve remaining funds for the Hawthorne over cross.