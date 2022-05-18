by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Mayor Sally Russell won’t be the only person stepping down from city leadership on Wednesday. City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg told the council and city staff Tuesday night they will also be walking away.

Schenkelberg said in an email they would resign during Wednesday’s council meeting, indicating they could no longer “meet the expectations” of having a full-time job and serving on the council.

Shenkelberg added that “the pressure to be the first queer, non-binary, poc” was not sustainable.

“I am grateful for all the support I have received during my time in office,” Schenkelberg said. “I have learned so much and was grateful to bring ideas forward which weren’t previously discussed.”

Mayor Russell, who had previously announced she would not run for re-election, said on May 9 she would not be completing her term. Her last day will be Wednesday.

RELATED: Live and in-person, Chamber of Commerce hosts Bend State of the City

RELATED: Bend Mayor Sally Russell announces May 18 resignation