Bend City Council votes to permanently ban sale, use of fireworks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to permanently prohibit the sale and use of fireworks in city limits.

Several people spoke against the proposal, saying the ban was an overreach that would impact fundraising efforts for local nonprofits.

One suggested the council put the issue before voters.

Just before the Fourth of July, the city issued an emergency declaration temporarily banning fireworks due to the extremely dry conditions and fire dangers at the time.

The city extended the declaration in August and suggested it was considering a permanent ban.

Neighboring towns like Sisters and Sunriver haven’t allowed fireworks for years.

Professional fireworks shows like the annual display from atop Pilot Butte would still be allowed under the new city code.

Violators could face a $750 fine.