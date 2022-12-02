Bend taking applications for city council vacancy as Kebler becomes mayor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Current Bend City Councilor and Mayor-elect Melanie Kebler takes her new role on Jan. 4, creating a vacancy on the council. The city is now taking applications to fill that vacancy.

The city charter says a vacancy on the council has to be filled within 30 days of declaration.

Kebler is on Position 1 of the council and that position has two years left on the term.

“Applicants can complete an online application and submit a letter of interest which may address such areas as reasons for wanting to serve on the Council, working as a part of a team and representing various areas of the community,” the city said in its announcement.

A description of the application process and application will be available at this link. Applicants can also go to City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application. Contact Melissa Mitsch to set up an appointment at 541-388-5505 or mmitsch@bendoregon.gov.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 6. After reviewing applications and interviewing candidates, the council is expected to make an appointment on January 18. The city says the goal is to have the new councilor seated before the council begins its goal-setting process.

That position will continue through December 2024.