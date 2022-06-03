Bend City Council to review councilor candidate applications Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council is holding a meeting Friday afternoon to review applications for the two vacant city council positions.

Former Mayor Sally Russell and City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg both resigned on May 18.

Thirty-six people have submitted their names to fill those roles. You can see their applications here to learn more about them.

Those who wish to attend the Friday 2:00 p.m. meeting will need to register to receive the link.

Registration link: https://bendoregon-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uvCyugr3THq2WHXZMlii0Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Join by phone, toll-charges may apply: 1-888-788-0099 or 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 857 1365 9325

Friday’s meeting, and the full council special meetings on June 7, 9 and 13, are open to the public to voice their opinions on the new appointees.

The City Council hopes to have the new members in place by the end of June.

But, the council doesn’t actually need to fill these two positions in order to keep operation. There are currently five City Council members remaining and only four are needed to pass measures.

“This is a temp job for seven months,” Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins said last week, “So we are not taking the power and responsibility away from the people in any way during this process.”