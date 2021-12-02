Bend City Council to continue Old Bend Neighborhood Parking Program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend City Council voted to continue the Old Bend Neighborhood Parking District Wednesday night.

Residents living in the neighborhood pay $25 per year to keep parking available on the streets and to prevent potential campers from staying overnight.

The original one year pilot program is set to expire at the end of the year.

After discussions about the program earlier in the month .. city council decided to continue with the program

Four councilors and mayor Sally Russell votes yes, while council Barb Campbell was the lone opposer.

This was only the first reading to change city code and continue the parking program.