Bend City Council to consider proposed shelter code amendments

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council will hold a work session April 6th on proposed code amendments that will increase the availability of shelter beds by providing updated standards for group, multi-room and outdoor shelters.

This work session is an opportunity for Council and the community to review the proposed code and hear the recommendations from the Bend Planning Commission. Work sessions do not include a public comment opportunity.

The proposed “Shelter Code,” was first developed by the City manager-appointed Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors to define standards for where and how development of different types of shelters and transitional options can take place in Bend.

The proposed code includes recommendations for three types of permanent shelters, as well as two types of temporary shelters.

In February and March, the Bend Planning Commission reviewed the proposed Shelter Code and deliberated changes based on community input. The Commission’s recommendations will now move on to City Council for consideration.

To view the most recent draft of the proposed Shelter Code amendments and for information on accessing the work session, visit the Shelter Code Changes webpage. Review the Shelter Code Quick Reference for further background on these amendments, including what changes the Commission recommended and answers to frequently asked questions.

Following the work session, City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on May 4.

The public hearing will provide community members an opportunity to provide public comments on the proposed code. Visit the City Council Agenda webpage for information on how to attend the public hearing.

The proposed code amendments are one part of a comprehensive set of strategies identified by the City and community partners that include finding ways to keep people in their homes, providing temporary transitional housing, and increasing the availability of affordable housing in Bend, including shelter beds.

City Council’s 2021-2023 biennium goals include a Housing goal to “Create housing or facilities to house 500 homeless individuals on a temporary or permanent basis.”