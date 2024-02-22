▶️ Bend City Council considering Hawthorne Avenue bridge concepts

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A bicycle and pedestrian bridge using Hawthorne Avenue is a topic of discussion at Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. The bridge would span over U.S. 97 and the railroad tracks near 1st Street.

“There’s a lot of north-south barriers for people to be able to get across town. The river’s one of them. The Parkway. The railroad. So this concept was kind of birthed out of that to try to find a safe way for bikes and peds to get across town,” City of Bend Engineering Director Ryan Oster said.

Options of different bridge structures will be presented to council, where they will narrow down that list of concepts to three finalists.

“We’re going to show some different bridge structures and hopefully narrow down those choices. We’ll be back in front of council a couple more times over the spring and into the summer,” Oster said.

The Bend City Council will narrow the list of options based on several criteria:

Project cost

Difficulty of constructibility

Aesthetics

Maintenance

Land-use compatibility

“There’s pretty dramatic cost variations depending on if you want to go simple, kin of straight forward, maybe not as aesthetically pleasing, compared to a more iconic bridge that people will recognize,” Oster said.

Once the three finalists are further developed, they will be brought back to city council in April. Community input on the designs will be requested soon after.

The city says it hopes to have the bridge open to the public sometime in 2027.