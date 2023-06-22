Bend City Council approves two-year $1.3 billion operating budget

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Wednesday, the Bend City Council approved its two-year $1.3 billion operating budget.

Officials say under the new plan, several service areas will receive additional funding:

The Planning Fund increased by $400,000 to support code updates associated with legislative requirements.

The Houseless Fund increased by $1 million to support administrative costs.

The Affordable Housing Fund increased by $100,000 to support administrative costs.

The Police Department budget increased by $536,000 to support an additional patrol officer and an additional investigator.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: City of Bend sets July 17 to clean up, close Hunnell Road

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Drake Park river access and trails improved

The largest portion of the budget is for future infrastructure projects, including water, sewer, and transportation.

City officials say the budget increase reflects the need to keep operations at current service levels.

“We recognize that these are tough economic times for many people, and the City shares some of the same challenges of increasing, inflationary costs,” Mayor Melanie Kebler said. “While we are sensitive to these concerns, we also need to balance the needs and expectations of this fast-growing community.”