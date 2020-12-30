▶️ Bend City Council approves sale of 2 Juniper Ridge properties

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

It was an unanimous decision from Bend City Council Wednesday approving the $1.8 million sale of two parcels inside Juniper Ridge, in northeast Bend.

“Lot one, they are looking to put some office space,” Matt Stuart, City of Bend urban renewal project manager, said. “For Parcel 3, this is the Les Schwab option piece that we formally have that came back in our control. They’ve got a few tenants that they’d like to line up and build probably multiple buildings on this site.”

The last time a piece of Juniper Ridge was sold was January 2018.

Both lots, approved for sale Tuesday, will be purchased by Kevin Spencer.

Spencer appears aware these areas are frequented by Bend’s homeless population.

“Businesses and potential tenants still feel confident that this is where they want to be,” Stuart said. “So they’re looking to move forward.”

Beautification and accessibility seem to be the biggest issues for each plot.

“Parcel 3 has its own challenges because access is only allowed across from Les Schwab’s property,” Stuart said. “So it does sort of have the lack of the frontage appeal, whereas Lot 1 is adjacent to the school and it will be the main view property as you pull into Juniper Ridge.”

It will take a few months for the sale to close.