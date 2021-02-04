Bend City Council approves purchase of motel for future homeless shelter

Bend City Councilors on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to buy the Old Mill Inn & Suites on SE Third Street and transition it to a homeless shelter.

The move is contingent on grant funding and the city would partner with local service providers, such as NeighborImpact, to run the 64-unit facility. The purchase price will not exceed $5 million.

In December, the council signed a letter of intent to purchase a facility and authorize partners to begin the three-phase grant application process for funding through the Oregon Community Foundation.

The sale of the property must close by June 30th.

The OCF’s “Project Turnkey” was established by the Legislature with the purpose of turning motels/hotels into “non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.”

There’s $35 million available to 28 Oregon counties for such use.

Mayor Sally Russell has said the idea would be similar to the Bethlehem Inn, which started as a temporary winter homeless shelter at local churches before moving into an old hotel property acquired by Deschutes County in 2007.

According to the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition’s point-in-time count in January, nearly 1,000 people were experiencing homelessness – a 10% jump from 2019.

In addition to the tight closing timeline, Bend Development Code amendments are needed to locate transitional housing facilities like this in Bend.

Those changes include removing a provision for 1,000 feet of separation between temporary housing sites (which includes temporary shelters) and allowing transitional shelter sites as a permitted use in certain commercial zones, particularly along Third Street, without requiring a conditional use permit.

A transitional shelter in a location like this provides residents with safe and sanitary living conditions, centralized critical services, and access to transit and employment opportunities.

Temporary warming shelters have opened in recent weeks to ease the burden during the cold winter months, but homeless advocates for years have pointed to the need for more stable and permanent solutions.