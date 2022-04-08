Bend City Council approves $330K in federal funding for nonprofits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council has announced the approval of around $330,000 to be distributed to to local nonprofits.

The money will be used to develop more affordable housing and provide services to address the houselessness crisis.

The funding is coming from two federal programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and Community Assistance Grant Program.

Through the CDGB Program, the Council approved $200,000 to fund five projects:

J Bar J Youth Services for $25,000 to provide case management for youth experiencing homelessness;

Kôr Community Land Trust for $75,000 to provide down payment assistance for four households to purchase homes in a community land trust;

Shepherd’s House for $48,661 to support an overnight shelter serving houseless community members;

Thrive Central Oregon for $35,760 to connect individual needs with community resources by bridging the gap for 500 community members, providing vital connection to services and support; and

Volunteers in Medicine for $15,432 to provide 1-year of free healthcare to 20 low-, very low-, or extremely low-income community members.

The remaining $130,000 from the Community Assistance Grant Program is allocated to:

The Boys & Girls Club of Bend for $50,000 for program scholarships to families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19;

KIDS Center for $50,000 for staff salary to support increase in medical evaluation service demand due to COVID-19;

Saving Grace for $30,000 to maintain survivor navigators in response to the increase in cases and lethality due to COVID-19 stay-at-home restriction.

More information about the Community Assistance Grant Program can be found at bendoregon.gov/community-assistance.