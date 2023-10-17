New SE Bend housing community aims to help chronically homeless

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A groundbreaking was held Monday on a new 33-unit housing community in southeast Bend aimed at helping the most vulnerable in the homeless community.

Housing Works says the permanent support housing project will include numerous support services.

“This project will serve chronically homeless individuals, maybe couples who are have chronic medical issues as well. So the folks that are least likely to be able to survive unsheltered and it’s designed to be permanent. So it’s not a shelter. It’s not transitional housing,” said David Brandt, Housing Works Executive Director.

Construction for this project is expected to wrap up by next fall.

Here is the full release from Housing Works:

The PSH community will include a broad spectrum of supportive services to help serve medically vulnerable and chronically homeless in our region.

The PSH community will include a broad spectrum of supportive services to help serve medically vulnerable and chronically homeless in our region. A critical component of operating PSH successively is partnering with strong service providers. Housing Works has selected Shepherd’s House Ministries to manage the day to day operations with additional support from partners such as FUSE, Homeless Leadership Coalition, and Deschutes County Behavioral Health (all organizations that support chronically homeless community members). Shepherd’s House will offer intensive onsite services and 24/7 presence on the property to service the diverse needs of the residents.

The 1.13 acre site will be leased from NeighborImpact, the region’s community action agency. The PSH community is centrally located, just a block off the 3rd street corridor, within walking distance of public transportation, groceries, pharmacy, and other amenities. The 3-story building will include 24 studios and 9 one-bedroom apartments with over 3,000 sf of community and office space for the provision of services from our partner agencies. The building is designed to meet earth advantage platinum standard (highest standard available) and include such as large, high efficiency windows to support natural daylighting, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, solar ready, and whole house fan system provides filtered air into the building. Building to earth advantage platinum standard will reduce operating costs and increase comfort for residents.

The PSH development is supported by funds from Deschutes County, Oregon Housing and Community Services, and the City of Bend. The development was designed by the Pinnacle Architecture/Morrison Maierle engineering team, and will be constructed by local general contractor R&H Construction Co. Construction will be completed by fall 2024. The property will be professionally managed by EPIC Property Management LLC.