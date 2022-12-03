Bend Christmas Parade and Redmond Festival of Trees Saturday

The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday.
This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and he grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier.
The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour.
Redmond Festival of Trees
The 39th Annual Festival of Trees, put on by the Hospice of Redmond, will be at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in the Middle Sister Building Saturday.
There’s a family fun tree preview from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The gala and tree auction starts at 5:00 p.m.
Tickets are available online for $75 per person. Funds raised go to provide services to the terminally ill and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance.
Celebrate winter in the forest
The Ochoco National Forest and Discover Your Forest is hosting a family-friendly event Saturday at the Ochoco Ranger Station Pavilion east of Prineville.
It features a scavenger hunt, snow shoeing and a visit from Smokey Bear himself.
Christmas tree permits will also be available for purchase at the event for $5.
The event kicks goes from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
The guided snowshoe tour starts at 2:00 p.m. at the gated entrance to Walton Lake. A limited number of snowshoes are available for on-site use but the public is encouraged to bring their own if they have a pair.
To get to the ranger station, take Highway 26 north for 16 miles. Turn right on Ochoco Ranger Station Road and go nine miles to the Ranger Station, then turn left, proceed across the small bridge and take a right into the Forest Camp fee station. Continue on to the pavilion group site.