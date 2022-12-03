Bend Christmas Parade and Redmond Festival of Trees Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday.

This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and he grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier.

The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour.

Redmond Festival of Trees

The 39th Annual Festival of Trees, put on by the Hospice of Redmond, will be at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in the Middle Sister Building Saturday.

There’s a family fun tree preview from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The gala and tree auction starts at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $75 per person. Funds raised go to provide services to the terminally ill and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance.

