▶️ Rain didn’t stop many from enjoying the annual Bend Christmas Parade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Bend Christmas Parade made its way through the streets of Downtown Bend Saturday.

Crowds were lighter than usual but many still came out to enjoy the parade.

Wet conditions may have dampened spectators, but spirits were still bright.

Several Grinch’s made an appearance but, in the end, Santa stole the show.

Here’s some of the sights and sounds of this favorite holiday tradition.

