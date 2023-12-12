▶️ 3 arrested after woman shot during RV theft attempt in China Hat, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman was shot after she tried to stop three people from stealing a recreational vehicle from a homeless camp in the China Hat area Saturday morning, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said. Three people were arrested.

The incident happened sometime before 6:52 a.m., DCSO said. That’s when deputies were called to St. Charles Medical Center for a report of someone with a gunshot wound.

According to the shooting victim — a 33-year-old transient — and others at the hospital, three people in a pickup tried to steal the RV from one of the camps. DCSO said the owner had recently died.

The three people were in such a hurry to steal the vehicle, they didn’t retract the stabilizing jacks or pull in the slides, DCSO said. The RV ended up getting stuck between some trees as it was being towed.

The victim confronted the alleged thieves by jumping into the bed of their pickup, breaking out the rear window and throwing items out of the bed. DCSO said shots were fired from a handgun by one of the people in the truck, hitting the victim in her shoulder.

At some point, the RV was lit on fire while the three people tried to detach it from the pickup. They left the scene before the sheriff’s office arrived, DCSO said.

Detectives and SWAT found the three people at a manufactured home in the 16000 block of Lava Drive in La Pine Saturday. Edward Alexander Baer, 32; Kayla Eve Grigsby, 29; and Tristan Love Hoelscher, 35, were all taken to the Deschutes County Jail on multiple charges. All three are identified as transients.