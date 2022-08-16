▶️ China Hat Road paving work this week; expect delays

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Road work will be happening all week on Forest Service Road 18 in southeast Bend, also known as China Hat Road.

Crews with the Deschutes National Forest are working on patching potholes and repairing the edge of the roadway.

Work starts from Highway 97 to Milepost 9 on the paved section of the road.

DNF says drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

The unpaved portion of the road beyond Milepost 9 is not impacted and is accessible through Highway 20 and other side roads.

