▶️ Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it.

City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.

According to comments on the city’s website, “The proposed building will constitute a complete demolition of the existing Shari’s and the new construction of a 5,028 square foot fast food restaurant with dual lane drive-through service.”

RELATED: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location

RELATED: Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon

The project description, submitted on Jan. 9, reads, “The proposed building will operate as a traditional quick-service restaurant with approximately 74 indoor seats and will also offer outside seating to accommodate approximately 32 customers. The proposed hours of operation for the new restaurant are from 6:30am to 11:00pm on Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 12:00am on Saturday, and will be closed on Sundays.”

For those who aren’t Chick-fil-A regulars, the chain does not operate on Sundays. It was a practice initiated by founder Truett Cathy.

RELATED: Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend

“We believe this new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be well received by the surrounding community and will prove to be a great addition to the City of Bend,” developer 4G Development and Consulting said in its proposal.

The application status is currently listed as “on hold,” so there’s no indication of how soon this might be approved or when it would be built.

The city said Friday that Chick-fil-A never applied for any land use approvals or building permits. The city says the chain scheduled a pre-application conference to begin discussions, then canceled the January 18 meeting with no explanation.

Bend’s current Chick-fil-A is located in the Robal Road Village shopping center across Highway 97 from Target. It opened in January 2020. Watch our coverage of that opening in the player below.