Bend Chick-fil-A holding ‘Cookies for Shepherd’s House’ fundraiser in January

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the entire month of January, the Bend Chick-fil-A will be donating a portion of its proceeds from the sale of its Chocolate Chunk Cookies to Shepherd’s House Ministries to help people struggling with homelessness.

Here is the full announcement from Chick-fil-A.

Chick -fil-A® Hwy 97 & Robal Road in Bend, OR will host a “Cookies for Shepherd’s House” fundraiser during the month of January. For every Chocolate Chunk Cookie purchased, the restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds to Shepherd’s House Ministries to support men, women and children experiencing homelessness.

Shepherd’s House Ministries is an organization based in Bend, OR that dedicates their time and resources to feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless in their community, with an aim to address issues that lead to long-term homelessness.

“This January, as we partner with Shepherd’s House Ministries, our focus is on making a meaningful impact on the Bend community,” said Todd Keller, local Owner-Operator of Chick -fil-A Hwy 97 & Robal Road. “Small gestures can make a big difference, which is why we’re inviting our Guests to help us create a better tomorrow for those in need.”

WHEN:

Jan. 1-31, 2024

6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Hours may vary. Contact your local Chick -fil-A restaurant for details.

WHERE:

Chick -fil-A Hwy 97 & Robal Road

20508 Robal Ln Bend, OR 97701