▶️ Bend Chamber expects mayor forum to be welcoming of all candidates

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

After a candidate said she felt heckled by an opponent’s supporters at a forum for two Oregon state house races last Wednesday, the Bend City of Commerce expects a different response from the audience for Monday’s City Council and Mayor Forum.

“We’ve had to stop some of the presentations sometimes in the past this year and in past campaigns, and ask folks to be courteous,” Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO, Katy Brooks said. “That’s really what we’re going to do, tonight. We’re going o try and set the table so everyone feels welcome.”

Brooks says that Monday’s event is totally non-partisan and that the event is set up to hear from the candidates, not the audience.

