Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards given to 10 recipients

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thursday night was the Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards at the Riverhouse Convention Center.

The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements made by Chamber members in 2021 across three categories: Innovation, Inspiring Workplace, and Community Stewardship.

A packed, in-person event, where 10 awards were given out.

“I love giving back to the community,” said emerging leader co-recipient Tyler Fix. “It’s cool to be recognized for that, but I think more importantly it’s nice to try and hopefully inspire other people to do what I am doing out there.”

For the first time ever, a lifetime achievement award was given.

“It’s such a great community,” said Lifetime Achievement award winner Ken Wihelm. “I am so fortunate to be here and to serve. I think I get as much out of that service, as I put into it… I am a lucky guy.”