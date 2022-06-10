▶️ Bend police cancel CERT training near schools after public outcry

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department was scheduled to conduct training Thursday, which would have included the sounds of gunshots, near two schools. But after members of the community raised concerns, that training was called off.

The Community Emergency Response Team was planning to train at a home near St. Francis of Assisi and Mountain View High School on NE 27th Street, a few blocks south of Butler Market Rd.

Parents were told students might hear gun shots, although no live rounds would be used.

Following that feedback, the CERT team canceled the training. A police spokesperson said that training may be rescheduled.

