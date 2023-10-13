High Desert Happenings this weekend, Oct. 14-15

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here are some of the events happening around Central Oregon for the weekend of Oct. 7-8, 2023.

Saturday

20th annual Bend Film Festival: 9:45 a.m. – 9:45 p.m. 1000 NW Wall St Ste 260, Bend, OR 97703

Beery House Eclipse Campout: Listen to music, camp out in a little pine forest with friends, and view the annular solar eclipse. 51518 Morson St, La Pine, OR 97739

Eclipse Watch Party at Sunriver Observatory: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. 57245 River Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707

Fall Festival at Sunriver Resort: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. 17600 Center Drive Sunriver, Oregon

Halloween Terror Drag Racing at Madras Dragstrip: Starts at 9:00 a.m. 1218 NW Daimler Rd, Madras, OR 97741

Sunday

20th annual Bend Film Festival: 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. 1000 NW Wall St Ste 260, Bend, OR 97703

Walk to End Alzheimers at Riverbend Park: Check-in begins at 12:00 p.m. 799 SW Columbia St, Bend, OR 97702

Brunch and karaoke at General Duffy’s in Redmond, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 404 SW Forest Avenue

Sip Sip Soiree at Sunriver HARC: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver, OR 97701