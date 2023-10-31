Bend Police arrest suspect in Central District stabbing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

UPDATE: Bend Police said Monday they arrested a suspect in the Oct. 20 stabbing.

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Ryan Sorenson.

Police say they determined Sorenson was in a motor home parked in the 700 block of NE Second Street.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in to help arrest Sorenson, which they did without incident Monday afternoon, police said.

Sorenson was arrested on charges of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM OCT. 23:

Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night in the Central District.

Police say it happened around 6:26 p.m. on Franklin Avenue near NE 2nd Street.

Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old Bend man with a laceration to the left side of his face and other facial injuries. He was taken to St. Charles with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim said he didn’t know the person who stabbed him with a four-inch blade, police said. Witnesses and surveillance video allegedly showed there was a fight between the victim and two men before the stabbing.

The suspect is described as a white male adult with long blonde hair. The investigation is ongoing.