Bend Central District, Chamber leaders question plan for Rainbow Motel

by Ted Taylor | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend Central District Business Association and Bend Chamber of Commerce have penned letters to city leaders questioning their leadership on the homelessness issue and a decision to buy the Rainbow Motel property and turn it into a low-barrier shelter.

“The City’s actions – or lack thereof – with regard to these two issues specifically, and their broader impacts on the livability, workability, viability, and vision for the Bend Central District, have the BCDBA gravely concerned,” said BCDBA President Kurt Alexander.

In January, city councilors voted to spend more than $4 million to buy the Rainbow Motel property on NE Franklin Street.

Immediate plans are to turn the motel into a low-barrier homeless shelter sometime this year.

Beyond that, the city has said the site could be used for a new city hall, housing or public space.

But the Bend Central District Business Association says the current plans don’t jibe with plans the city’s had for that part of town for years.

“The Bend Central District has long been a keystone of the City’s broader Core Area Redevelopment efforts, which have been determined to be a vital component to helping Bend grow in a manner that is diverse and sustainable,” Alexander said in an email. “Despite numerous and ongoing efforts to work with the City to manage the issue, the City’s lack of action with regard to the homeless camps on 2nd street combined with their reversal of opinion on using the Rainbow Motel as a low barrier shelter, leave us questioning their short-term political motives as well as their long-term vision for the Bend Central District.”

Katy Brooks, President and CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, sent a similar letter saying the property purchase “took us aback.”

“We have also been on record supporting accommodations for our growing houseless population. We understand the need to locate houseless services in dense, well-served areas,” she said. “We previously expressed concerns about the CIty’s proposal to purchase and use the Rainbow Motel property on Franklin as a permanent shelter. We felt it was a poor choice given its location and prominence within the BCD.”

In an email to Central Oregon Daily News, Brooks said she understood the long-term strategy in investing in the property.

“We think the city has good options for turning it into a public asset while acquiring some much-needed shelter for our houseless community,” she said. “It is a key piece of property in the district and it could end up serving very important uses both in the short and long term.”

She said the Chamber would like to know more details about the future of the site.

“Our main issue is to provide an exit plan and a commitment for transition to either city hall, housing or a community asset.” she said. “We want some durability of this commitment to provide developers (and businesses) certainty that will last through any council transitions.”

Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins said the city is in a “state of emergency” with the homelessness issue and the Rainbow purchase and transition into a shelter gives the city time to address the problem for the long term.

“The Rainbow Hotel is an opportunistic public investment that will help us respond to this emergency and then transition its use to be in line with Bend Central District goals,” she said. “The future use of this property is totally in line with the vision of the BCD to make that area a unique, accessible, and complete neighborhood for businesses, leisure and living.”

She said the city has shown its belief in the BCD vision and the purchase of the motel doesn’t change that.

“We have been working in close partnership with the developers, businesses and residents of the BCD as a Council and as a city and look forward to continuing to walk down this path together and tackle this important issue in our community while remaining aligned in our belief in the exceptional future of the Bend Central District,” she said.

In the letter from the Bend Central District, business owners said it has appeared the city had a clear vision for the area, including investments in mixed-use developments and other projects designed to connect the area from roughly 3rd Street between Franklin and Olney west to the downtown core.

The group said several businesses have invested in the area for years and others have made “significant” private investments in the future of the area.

Brooks Resources announced last year it is in the design phase of a 139-unit, five-story, mixed-use building right across the street from the Rainbow Motel.

“You are aware of the erosion of the current livability and viability of the District due to the economic, environmental and safety impacts resulting from the current, extensive and growing homeless encampments,” the letter reads. “You are likely also aware that the BCDBA was not in support of the use of the Rainbow Motel as a homeless shelter when it was originally proposed several months ago because it would not be in keeping with the vision of the District as put forward by the City and embraced by the current occupants of the area.”

The group listed several questions it wanted to have answered by its next board meeting on March 16th including the timeframe the motel would be used as a shelter, exact number of residents, how it will transition from a shelter and how the city plans to keep homeless camps from popping up in the area.

The letter was signed by the BCDBA Board of Directors:

Kurt Alexander, President, Petrich Properties

Brad Irwin, Treasurer, Oregon Spirit Distillers

Mary Angelo, Secretary, DVA Advertising & Public Relations

Charlie Thiel, Member, Open Space Event Studios

Alyssa Heim, Member, Big Story Bookstore

Sue Peterson, Member, Brooks, Peterson and Assoc.

Chris Starling, Member, Arbor Mortgage Group, 209G Properties

You can read the letters below: