▶️ Center Foundation holding concussion management conference in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Center Foundation is hosting a conference this weekend in Bend to make sure medical professionals stay up to date on concussion care.

“The Concussion Collective: Best Practices and Advances in Concussion Management” is a two day event full of information about brain injuries and concussions.

“We hope that people’s level of knowledge and education increases so that they can improve their protocols and do the latest and greatest in terms of managing concussion,” said Dr. Viviane Ugalde from The Center Foundation.

Keynote speakers Friday night are Dr. Stan Herring, a former NFL team physician, and Seattle Seahawks head athletic trainer David Stricklin.

Also presenting is Gerald Gioia, Division Chief of Pediatric Neuropsychology at Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.