▶️ Bend chef needs your votes to win national competition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon chef is hoping to win a national chef competition.

Andrew Joseph works as the chef at Timbers East in Bend. He is entered in the “Carla Hall Presents Favorite Chef” competition. It involves chefs making a profile of their food. Then the public votes on who they think should win.

The winner gets $25,000, a two-page spread in Taste of Home Magazine and a chance to cook with renowned chef Carla Hall.

“I’m a huge traditionalist,” said Andrew. “My dad owned a restaurant and his mom before him. And so cooking has been in my family blood for a really long time. And I just absolutely love feeding people and seeing how people get happy about food. So overall, yeah, that’s that’s the real reason I joined the competition. The prize money is just kind of a bonus.”

You can vote for Andrew at this link. Voting ends Thursday at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

