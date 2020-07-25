Bend care center outbreak claims 3rd life; 19 new cases reported in Deschutes Co.

A 79-year-old woman had become the third person to die following a COVID outbreak at a Bend memory care facility earlier this month.

The woman died Friday, according to Deschutes County Health. She had underlying medical conditions.

On Friday, Deschutes County Health said 38 residents and 21 staff members at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care tested positive for the virus.

Two residents, a 92-year-old man and a 96-year-old man, died earlier this week.

Overall, four Deschutes County residents have died from COVID complications, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 19 new cases in Deschutes County, sending its overall total to 439; 268 have recovered.

It’s unclear how many of the new cases are tied to the outbreak.

St. Charles had 16 COVID patients as of Friday. Three of those patients were in the ICU and on ventilators.

Crook County reported one new case, bringing its total to 31.

Jefferson County has nine new cases; it has now reported 253 cases.

The OHA reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 16,492.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).

Four new deaths statewide bring that total to 286.