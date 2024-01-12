Police: Attempted armed robbery at car wash led to search at Farewell Bend Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are offering a reward to find a man who they say is one of the suspects of an attempted robbery at a car wash. It ultimately led to a large search effort at Farewell Bend park Thursday night after an officer spotted him.

According to police, the attempted robbery happened Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m. at the Red Carpet car wash in the 2600 block of NE Twin Knolls Drive. The victim reportedly parked in a car wash bay to clear snow off his truck.

The victim reported that two men parked in the next bay and approached him, police said. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and they demanded he hand over his wallet and money. The victim and suspects fought before the victim was able to get into his truck and drive away.

One of the suspects has been identified by police as Ethan Russell Christensen, 38, of Bend.

Thursday night at about 5:00 p.m., an officer spotted Christensen driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Arizona Avenue near Wall Street. Police say officers tried to stop the Jeep at SW Bond Street and Bluff Drive in the Old Mill, but the Jeep took off into oncoming traffic. Two vehicles were hit in the process.

The Jeep as found abandoned minutes later at Farewell Bend Park. Police say a search warrant was written to seize the Jeep. Officers with drones and K9s searched the area, but couldn’t find Christensen.

Bend Police say they may provide a cash reward for information that leads to Christensen’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Police say Christensen faces possible charges including attempted robbery, assault, weapons charges, eluding and hit and run.

RELATED: Former Sisters spa owner gets 30 days in jail, must register as sex offender